Kuwait announces possible Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 date

KUWAIT CITY: The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that astronomical calculations indicate it will be impossible to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH.

In a statement, the center explained that precise calculations and global astronomical maps prepared by its specialists show the moon will set before sunset over Kuwait and most other countries on that day, making crescent sighting astronomically impossible.

According to the center, the conjunction — or birth of the new moon — will occur at around 4:23 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, Kuwait time, which falls after sunset on the observation day. This confirms that the crescent cannot be observed on the preceding night.

The center added that, based on these findings, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days. Accordingly, Thursday, March 19, will likely be the last day of Ramadan, and Friday, March 20, 2026, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center emphasized that the official declaration of the beginning of Hijri months is made by the competent authorities in the country, in accordance with the approved Sharia sighting procedures.