Kuwait: PACI announces Ramadan 2026 working hours

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) of Kuwait have announced revised working hours for civil ID services during the holy month of Ramadan 2026.

The PACI stated that the adjusted schedule is intended to ensure efficient and orderly services for both citizens and residents, while recognising the special nature of the fasting month.

Under the revised schedule, Kuwaiti citizens will be received at PACI in the morning from 10:00 am to 1:30pm, and non-Kuwaiti residents will be attended to in the afternoon, between 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Kuwait to enact new citizenship law

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al‑Sabah, outlined a comprehensive strategy to address key national priorities — including citizenship reform, development, anti-corruption, and the fight against drugs.