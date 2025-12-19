Kuwait announces six holidays

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has announced its first official holiday of 2026, and it comes right at the start of the year.

The Kuwait Cabinet has confirmed a three-day break for the New Year for public sector employees. The decision was approved during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting to have a relaxed start to the year 2026.

Government bodies and state entities will pause work on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Since Friday and Saturday already form the regular weekend in Kuwait, the break stretches across three full days according to Arabian News. Work will officially resume on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

So, Kuwaiti employees can step into the new year without the rush. Institutions described as being of a “special nature” will continue to operate during the holiday period, based on their operational needs. This typically includes sectors such as healthcare, utilities, and essential services.

Public holidays announcement in Kuwait will help residents plan their travel, business schedules and more. A confirmed three-day break allows residents to plan events accordingly.

For private sector employees, holiday policies may vary. Many companies align with government announcements, but it is always best to check internal HR circulars.

After New Year break in Kuwait, the holiday calendar looks interesting.

The Cabinet also approved extended leave for Isra and Mi’raj, which falls on Friday, January 16, 2026. Since Friday is already a weekly public holiday, the government extended the break to include Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18.

Sunday has been designated as the alternative day off. Normal working hours will resume on Monday, January 19, 2026.

This arrangement ensures a full three-day holiday while keeping the regular workweek intact. So, if you plan it right, you get a 6-day break or let’s say two long weekends in the first month of 2026 itself.

For families, planners, and employers alike, these announcements provide clarity to plan their schedule accordingly. January 2026 starts on a note of well-spaced breaks and less confusion.