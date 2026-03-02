Kuwait bans fishing trips and outdoor gatherings

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has announced a series of precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding public safety amid the current situation in the country and the region.

In a statement, the interior ministry of Kuwait announced a temporary ban on all fishing and pleasure boats from going to sea until further notice.

Authorities also urged people to postpone visits to desert camps and advised against holding or organising outdoor events, including traditional Girgian celebrations.

Officials stressed that the measures are preventive and temporary, and said they are closely monitoring developments and have urged residents to follow updates from official state sources, stressing adherence to instructions to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents.

Kuwait mistakenly shoots down three US fighter planes

Kuwait’s air defences mistakenly shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets during active combat on Monday, U.S. Central Command said on Monday, describing it as an apparent friendly‐fire incident during the conflict with Iran.