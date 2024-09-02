Kuwait announces tender for LPG maintenance

KUWAIT: Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) announced a tender for the upkeep of 5-kilogram and 25-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the local market, local media reported.

According to the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), the sanding of 12-kilogram and 25-kilogram LPG cylinders in the Shuaiba LPG filling branch will also sought through the tender.

The tender also seeks painting of 12-kilogram and 25-kilogram LPG cylinder cages at Shuaiba and Umm Al-Aish LPG filling factories.

According to the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), 30 days following the announcement’s publication in Kuwait Al-Youm, the official gazette, the tender will be made available to the three companies who are asked to bid.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Supreme Tenders Committee made it clear that any interested party that is left off of the list of companies invited to bid may challenge the exclusion or submit a request to be included in the tender along with the necessary documentation, stating that the request should be addressed to the committee chairman at KPC and its affiliated companies.

The committee, at KOTC’s request, declared the opening of a general, indivisible worldwide, and local tender for the provision of all nautical charts and navigation notices, along with publications for fleet ships. The deadline for bid submissions is October 1, 2024.

