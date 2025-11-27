Kuwait announces visa fee hike to cut illegal entry

The State of Kuwait has announced one of its most extensive revisions to residency and visa regulations in recent years. Issued by the Ministry of Interior and published in the official gazette, the new executive regulations reshape the rules governing how expatriates enter, reside, and work in the country.

The changes, which take effect on December 23, introduce higher visa fees, stricter sponsorship conditions, and new long-term residency options aimed at strengthening demographic and labor market reforms.

The updated framework is designed not merely to generate additional government revenue, but to put in place legislative safeguards that prevent the misuse of visas and residency permits. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef stated that the reforms are intended to better regulate the labor market and support wider demographic restructuring efforts.

A key focus of the new system is eliminating loopholes that previously enabled visa manipulation:

Preventing Abuse: Family visit visas had frequently been misused as a means to bring in unregulated labor. The higher fees now act as a deterrent to such practices, helping ensure that only legitimate travellers and residents enter the country.

Public Support: The changes have received broad approval from Kuwaiti citizens, who view the revised fees as a fair regulatory measure rather than an economic burden.

Legal experts have echoed this sentiment. Lawyer Ali Al-Wawan described the reforms as an essential legislative step that promotes fairness in the system.

Lawyer Inaam Haidar added that the updated fee structure would ease pressure on public services and ensure that entry is granted to those with genuine residence or visit intentions.

Revised fee structure

The new regulations introduce a clear and uniform set of fees across all major visa categories and residency renewals.

Fees for dependents:

KD 20 for spouses and children of government or private sector employees

KD 40 for dependents of investors, property owners, and religious workers

KD 100 for dependents of self-sponsored residents

Long-term residency options

In a major shift, Kuwait has introduced extended residency periods aimed at attracting long-term investors and providing stability to specific expatriate groups: