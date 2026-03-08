Kuwait arranges land evacuation for citizens in Qatar amid Iran-Israel conflict

The Embassy of Kuwait in Qatar announced on Saturday that it has organised land border transport for Kuwaiti citizens wishing to return home, coordinating with local authorities to ensure safe passage during ongoing regional challenges.

The operation marks the second group of citizens evacuated via land routes this week, following a similar effort carried out earlier.

Chargé d’Affaires Mohammed Al-Zoubi told the Kuwait News Agency that the embassy facilitated the departure of several Kuwaiti nationals through the land crossing. He thanked authorities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their cooperation in helping streamline procedures.

Al-Zoubi urged any Kuwaiti citizens still in Doha to contact the embassy immediately if they require assistance.

The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers for citizens needing help:

Emergency line: +974 3334 1200

Main embassy number: +974 4483 2111

He reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to speeding up services and supporting citizens during the current circumstances, urging Kuwaitis to keep the numbers accessible in case of urgent situations.

Earlier, Kuwait said that “hostile” drones targeted fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport in an attack on critical infrastructure.

Defense Ministry’s spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces dealt with a wave of hostile drones that breached the country’s airspace at dawn.

Kuwait’s national oil company announced a “precautionary” cut to its crude production, as the country’s military said Sunday it had responded “to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country’s airspace”.

Fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, the military added.