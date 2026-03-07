Kuwait detains three individuals over viral video

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested three people after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed them mocking the country’s current situation, the interior ministry of Kuwait has stated.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has said two Kuwaiti nationals and one Colombian national were detained after officials identified the clip during ongoing monitoring of content shared across social media platforms.

The suspects face accusations including spreading false news, harming national interests and misusing a telephone, according to the interior ministry.

Authorities said the individuals have been taken into custody, and legal procedures are underway to refer the case to the competent authorities.

Officials stressed that such behaviour is unacceptable and reiterated the importance of complying with laws and regulations governing the use of social media.

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has also urged the public not to publish or share material that could harm the interests of the state, particularly in light of the current circumstances facing the country and the wider region.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to act responsibly and warned that the law would be firmly enforced against anyone found violating regulations.

Kuwait warns against spreading unverified cyberattack claims

In a statement, the Centre said that sharing or interacting with such content can generate unnecessary public anxiety and disrupt digital stability in Kuwait.