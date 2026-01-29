Kuwait assures smooth student visa process

Dr Bader Al‑Basiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, has affirmed that Kuwaiti students currently face no obstacles in obtaining visas for overseas study, reports Al‑Seyassah.

Speaking at an informational session organised under the ministry’s annual “Guide Me” campaign, Dr Al‑Basiri noted that visa cancellations are very limited and occur only under circumstances determined by host countries. He added that embassies remain operational and cooperation with them continues.

Dr Al‑Basiri explained that the ministry is actively following up with students whose visas were cancelled to ensure they can access educational opportunities both inside and outside Kuwait, in line with scholarship regulations.

He stressed the importance of involving families in students’ academic decision-making, noting that informed choices should be based on awareness and understanding of study-abroad requirements.

The session formed part of the closing programme of the Guide Me campaign, which included field visits to secondary schools aimed at raising awareness among students and parents about available academic pathways and international study opportunities.

Conveying the greetings of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Al‑Basiri highlighted the minister’s directives emphasising the role of parents as key partners in both academic and psychological support for students.

The meeting also provided a forum for parents to directly raise inquiries, while scholarship conditions and selection criteria were clarified.

Mishari Al‑Shammari, Supervisor of the Guidance and Counselling Department, outlined the ministry’s annual scholarship programmes, consisting of:

The Original Scholarship Programme, which allocates study places in designated countries and fields based on admission criteria, student preferences, and available slots.

The Distinguished Scholarship Programme, focused on elite institutions and programmes approved by the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance of Education.

Both programmes follow competitive criteria, including cumulative GPA, national standardized tests, student preferences, and available places. IELTS is accepted as an alternative language proficiency test.