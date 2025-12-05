Kuwait Automates Salary Monitoring with New Bank Link

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait plans to establish an automated link with the Central Bank of Kuwait and local banks, aiming at strengthening oversight of workers’ wage payments.

The Acting Director General of PAM, Rabab Al-Osaimi, announced the initiative, stating that plans are underway to establish a link to monitor and control the disbursement of workers’ salaries.

Rabab Al-Osaimi said the initiative forms part of a wider modernization effort to ensure companies comply with salary transfer regulations.

She noted that Kuwait has been gradually automating wage transfers for several years, adding that companies failing to meet payroll requirements are now subject to suspension of their files/services.

Under the current system, several employer services, including the issuance of work permits, labor-need assessments, and tender certificates, depend on proof of timely salary payments.

Cabinet Resolution No. 1067/2020 requires government contracts to be registered with PAM, while an administrative circular issued by the Central Agency for Public Tenders in 2021 obliges companies to obtain a certificate from PAM verifying salary compliance before participating in public tenders.

Companies unable to transfer wages for valid reasons may submit explanations and supporting documents through PAM’s “Reasons for Deficiencies” online service, which staff review before approval.

Al-Osaimi added that PAM is also improving mechanisms to monitor and combat human trafficking. The automated system for these cases remains in its early stages, with further integration planned.

Al-Osaimi emphasized that PAM’s automation efforts extend beyond electronic services for the public to include updating and developing internal systems, particularly the automated smart inspection system. She highlighted that PAM was the first government entity to introduce a smart inspection application in 2018 for recording field violations.

Inspections, carried out by national staff, are now recorded digitally, eliminating the need for paper notices. Employers receive notifications through the Sahel Aamal app or via SMS, detailing violations or inspection results.

Meanwhile, the Acting Deputy Director General for Human Resources and Finance at PAM, Abdullatif Al-Fawzan, stated that the automation of PAM’s processes has surpassed 80 percent, adding that efforts are ongoing to achieve full automation.

He noted that the average transaction completion time through PAM’s platforms is currently less than five minutes.

Al-Fawzan added that the authority aims to integrate all current and future services into the Sahel Individuals and Sahel Aamal platforms, creating a unified digital system for government services across Kuwait.