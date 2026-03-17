Kuwait announces bank holidays for Eid Al-Fitr 2026

Banks across Kuwait will suspend operations from Thursday, 19 March, in observance of Eid al-Fitr, according to the Kuwait Banking Association.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association’s Secretary General Sheikha Al-Essa said the decision was made in coordination with the Central Bank of Kuwait.

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Sheikha Al-Essa said that if Ramadan completes 30 days, 19 March will be the final day of the holy month and banks will remain closed from Thursday until Monday, with operations resuming on Tuesday, 24 March.

However, if Ramadan lasts 29 days and 19 March marks the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday will run from Thursday to Monday, with banks reopening on Monday, 23 March.