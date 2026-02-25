Kuwait bans cash payments

The Minister of Health of Kuwait has ordered all facilities operating under public health supervision to collect service fees exclusively through banking channels and electronic payment systems, banning the use of cash.

The order was issued by the Health Minister Ahmed Al-Awadhi. In an official letter, the health minister has directed the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs, Al-Mundhir Al-Hasawi, to circulate the order to all relevant establishments.

This directive is in line with Kuwait’s commitment to digital transformation and to enhancing transparency in healthcare services.

The decision applies to a broad range of establishments overseen by public health authorities, including health institutes, salons for men, women and children, sports clubs, private nurseries, private training institutes, pest control companies and businesses involved in the import, export and storage of public health pesticides.

According to the letter, all fees must be collected through approved banking channels and electronic payment systems to ensure proper documentation of transactions, reduce reliance on cash handling and strengthen oversight.

The health minister of Kuwait also called for close monitoring of compliance and instructed authorities to take necessary action against violators.

It affirmed that the move is part of a package of regulatory measures aimed at developing operational mechanisms, strengthening governance and financial oversight in line with the Kuwait’s digital transformation plan.

In a related development, during its meeting on Monday, the Committee for the Oversight of Salons and Health Institutes emphasized the importance of disseminating the decision to the relevant regulatory bodies and ensuring its proper implementation.