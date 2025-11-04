Kuwait bans cash transactions in gold

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait has banned cash transactions for companies operating in the gold, precious stones, and precious metals sectors.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 182 of 2025, all companies and institutions operating in the gold, precious stones, and precious metals sectors are now prohibited from using cash when finalising contracts or conducting business dealings. Instead, payments must be made exclusively through non-cash methods approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait.

The Ministry of Kuwait stated that the decision aims to enhance transparency, combat money laundering, and ensure compliance with financial oversight standards.

The resolution also warns that any institution found in violation of these provisions will face immediate closure and referral to the investigative authorities for legal action.

This enforcement is in addition to any other penalties prescribed under relevant laws and regulations.

By enforcing the ban, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to promoting financial integrity and protecting the national economy from illicit financial activities.

Kuwait issues important guidelines for employers

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has instructed all employers to submit detailed information on daily working hours, rest periods, weekly days off, and official holidays through its electronic system Ashal, starting November 1, 2025.

In an official statement, PAM Kuwait stressed that employers must not only enter this data but also update it promptly whenever any changes occur.

The submitted information will serve as the official reference for PAM inspectors during workplace visits and compliance checks.

The authority clarified that once a work schedule is approved through Ashal, it will be considered officially authorized.

Employers are required to print the approved schedule and display it prominently at the workplace for employees to view.

PAM also warned that failure to comply with these requirements could result in legal action, including the partial or complete suspension of an employer’s file, effective from November 1, 2025, as stipulated in Article Four of the new decision.