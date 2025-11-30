Kuwait bans import of dogs and cats

DUBAI: Kuwait has banned the commercial import of dogs and cats amid a sharp rise in stray animals across residential areas, Gulf News reported on Sunday.

The measures come as public concern grows over the rising number of stray animals in urban neighborhoods, prompting authorities to take stronger action to protect both residents and animals.

The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) said the decision aims to address growing public safety and environmental concerns.

Dr. Ahmad Al Hamad, Supervisor of Animal Health and Epidemic Control at PAAAFR, said that citizens will now be permitted to import only one dog per year for personal use, under strict regulations. The measure is intended to limit uncontrolled breeding and reduce the inflow of animals that are often later abandoned.

Al Hamad noted that thousands of stray dogs were captured in residential districts over the past year through emergency hotlines and dedicated reporting channels. The authority has also introduced a direct reporting line and a WhatsApp service to ensure faster response times.

In addition to capturing animals, PAAAFR has implemented sterilisation programs and provides treatment to some animals before releasing them into suitable environments. Others that pass medical checks are made available for adoption, helping ease pressure on urban neighborhoods and encouraging responsible pet ownership.

The authority has requested a 10,000-square-meter site outside populated areas to build a comprehensive stray dog shelter. The proposed facility would include veterinary clinics, sterilisation units, and quarantine zones, serving as a central hub for rehabilitation and adoption.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Lawyers Association has formed a committee on animal welfare, chaired by attorney Alaa Al Makhial, to help strengthen animal protection efforts. Committee Secretary Jarrah Al Enezi said the group will work on drafting new legislation and coordinating with government authorities to advance animal welfare laws.