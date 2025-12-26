Kuwait bans energy drinks

Kuwait has banned energy drinks in restaurants, government offices, and schools and has set age limit restrictions.

As per details, Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Awadhi, issued a ministerial decision regulating the sale and circulation of energy drinks, introducing age restrictions, consumption limits and wide-ranging controls on where the products can be sold, according to Al Qabas.

Under the new regulations, energy drinks may only be sold to individuals aged 18 and above.

Daily consumption has been capped at a maximum of two cans per person, with the caffeine content limited to no more than 80 milligrams per 250 millilitres in a single can.

The decision also requires producers and importers to display clear and prominent health warnings on product packaging, while imposing a complete ban on all forms of commercial advertising and sponsorship related to energy drinks.

The sale and circulation of energy drinks have been prohibited in all public and private educational institutions, including schools at all levels, as well as institutes and universities.

The ban further extends to all government institutions and entities.

In addition, energy drinks will no longer be sold in restaurants, cafés, grocery stores, food trucks of any size, or self-service vending machines.

Online ordering platforms and delivery services have also been barred from selling or delivering these products.

Under the decision, sales will be permitted only through cooperative societies and parallel markets, and solely in designated areas within those outlets.