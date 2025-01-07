Kuwait begins evening shifts for govt sectors

Ministries and government departments throughout Kuwait have commenced the implementation of an evening shift from January 5, Local media reported.

Earlier in October 2024, Kuwait authorities announced rules for instituting evening work at some government offices.

The selection of employees for these evening shifts was completed in advance, following a Cabinet decision aimed at enhancing the work environment within the government sector.

This initiative is designed to offer citizens and residents increased flexibility in accessing services and completing transactions by extending service hours to accommodate various schedules.

Read also: Kuwait approves 15% tax on multinationals

The evening shift system, anticipated to boost employee productivity, restricts work to a maximum of 4.5 hours per day, commencing no earlier than 3:30 pm. According to the Civil Service Commission (CSC), flexible working hours do not apply to these evening shifts.

Sources indicate that most government agencies utilizing shift systems have assigned only a limited number of units and employees to the evening shifts.

This initiative aims to streamline procedures and enhance service accessibility, ensuring that government services cater to the diverse needs of the public. Relevant Kuwaiti authorities will monitor the effects of the evening shifts to evaluate their success in achieving these objectives.