Kuwait Issues Important Circular for Employees Abroad

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health of Kuwait has issued a formal appeal to its employees currently abroad to take the necessary steps to return to duty, stressing that health services must be maintained without interruption.

In a circular released, the Ministry of Health of Kuwait stated the call comes in light of exceptional circumstances that require the swift return of staff to ensure continuity of care across the Kuwait’s healthcare system.

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Employees are being asked to provide an official letter confirming their return to duty or a notice of return from leave, as applicable.

The document must be approved by both the immediate supervisor and the next level of management, along with the required supporting documents.

For those on annual leave, the ministry specified that a copy of the pre‑approved leave authorisation must be attached, along with entry and exit records generated through the Ministry of Interior’s “Sahel” application.

It stressed that all required paperwork must be submitted to the Administrative Affairs – Leave Department at the respective workplace to ensure the proper and swift completion of administrative procedures.