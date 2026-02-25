Kuwait issues guidelines for ‘National Day’ celebrations

Authorities in Kuwait have urged residents to celebrate the country’s National Day on 25 February in a responsible and orderly manner, stressing the importance of preserving public spaces during festivities.

In a statement issued ahead of the 25 February celebrations, the Kuwait Municipality urged the public to demonstrate civilised behaviour that reflects national awareness and patriotic spirit.

It called on everyone to cooperate in maintaining a clean and safe environment for all.

The municipality of Kuwait said in its statement that expressions of joy should go hand in hand with maintaining cleanliness, warning that littering can damage the city’s appearance and create safety hazards in streets, parks and other public facilities.

The municipality also cautioned against the use of balloons and water guns, warning that such practices led to disorder or property damage, and urged residents to celebrate responsibly in a manner that projects a positive image of Kuwaiti society.

Kuwait bans cash payments

The Minister of Health of Kuwait has ordered all facilities operating under public health supervision to collect service fees exclusively through banking channels and electronic payment systems, banning the use of cash.