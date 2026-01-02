Kuwait Central Bank calls on public to verify genuine currency notes

The Central Bank of Kuwait has underscored the importance of checking the integrity of banknotes to ensure their authenticity, urging the public to remain vigilant while handling cash.

In an advisory, the central bank explained that genuine banknotes can be verified through several security features.

These include examining the watermark by holding the note up to the light, where the falcon’s head should be clearly visible.

Tilting the banknote reveals changes in the shape and colour of the wave symbol, while shining a light on the security thread causes it to change colour and display hidden text.

In addition, authentic notes feature raised printing and tactile markings, designed to assist visually impaired individuals.

The Central Bank of Kuwait advised that anyone who has doubts about the authenticity of a banknote should refrain from circulating it and instead visit the nearest branch of any local bank or the banking hall at the Central Bank of Kuwait for proper examination and verification.

Earlier, The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) had permanently or temporarily barred a total of 11 companies from participating in public tenders and removed them from the official register.

The companies operate in various sectors, including engineering, contracting, general trading, and food supplies.

The penalties were imposed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, specifically Chapter Four, Article 85 and its three clauses.