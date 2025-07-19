Kuwait revokes many in key citizenship fraud crackdown

DUBAI: Kuwaiti officials have cancelled the citizenship of 1,060 people in what is now being recognised as the largest Kuwait citizenship fraud in the nation’s history.



The nationality revocation operation, under the leadership of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality in association with the Ministry of Interior, exposed long-standing networks of fake identities, untrue family claims, and dual citizenship.

The investigation, which ran between the period of 2000 to 2025, was renewed last year. On top of that, a dormant 2008 case was also reopened.

In Kuwait citizenship fraud, one of the leading figures was a man born in 1956 who had pretended to be a Kuwaiti citizen while retaining Gulf citizenship.

Despite admitting in 2006, he remained on official records and falsely added 44 children and 122 dependents to his profile. DNA testing later exposed no blood relations to many of them, inciting national sentiment.

Another astonishing case involved a late individual born in 1940, under whose name 440 people had illegally naturalised as Kuwaiti citizens. This nationality revocation was executed in a single session during the committee’s latest meeting.

In total, around 700 cancellations were issued in the most recent round, spanning four major files. Sixteen individuals were found to hold double Gulf or Arab nationalities, violating the citizenship laws of Kuwait.

The investigation depended mainly on DNA analysis, record audits, and cross-border correspondence to confirm the falsity of claims.

Officials indicated the fraud network as a “cluster bomb,” with each fake identity breaking into multiple false claims across peers. The crackdown reflects Kuwait’s intensified efforts to preserve national integrity and prevent misuse of state resources.

The Kuwait citizenship fraud operation has drawn regional attention, with officials emphasising that all revocations were based on verified documentation.

More cases are likely to be highlighted as investigations carry on, as there are many individuals still residing with fake IDs.