Kuwait allows expats to renew Civil ID online

Kuwait City: Kuwait has simplified Civil ID renewal for expatriates by allowing the process to be completed through four convenient channels — the Sahel app, PACI’s official website, telephone service, or text message.

These options eliminate the need for office visits, making renewal faster, more accessible for both citizens and expatriates.

The Public Authority for Civil Information, or PACI, confirmed that individuals can choose the renewal method that best suits their preference and accessibility. These options are intended to improve efficiency, expand access, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential civil services.

Sahel application:

Civil ID can be renewed through the unified government services application, Sahel, which allows users to complete the Civil ID renewal process digitally with minimal steps, making it a convenient choice for those who rely on mobile platforms to manage government transactions.

PACI website:

Civil ID cards can also be renewed easily online through PACI’s official website at paci.gov.kw. Applicants can submit their renewal requests online and follow the required procedures without the need to visit a PACI service center.

Telephone:

PACI has also enabled Civil ID renewal by telephone. Applicants can conveniently complete the transaction by contacting the designated service numbers, offering a practical solution for individuals who prefer voice-based services.

Text message:

Civil ID renewal can also be carried out by simply sending a text message. The option provides an alternative for users who may not have access to smartphones or internet services.

PACI emphasized that offering these four renewal channels is aimed at enhancing accessibility, improving efficiency, and ensuring the continuous delivery of essential civil services to both citizens and expatriates.