Kuwait considers imposing waste management fees on private sector

Kuwait City: Kuwait is considering the introduction of fees on private and commercial entities for waste management services, including disposal, treatment, and destruction at designated facilities.

Municipal Council member Alia Al-Farsi has proposed charging the private sector for costs associated with waste handling, as well as land reclamation and environmental remediation, according to Arab Times.

Al-Farsi called for a comprehensive technical and legal study to determine fees on a per-ton basis, establish clear implementation and monitoring mechanisms, and introduce modern tracking systems for waste collection vehicles.

The proposal specifically targets commercial and private waste generators, while explicitly excluding the residential sector.

She based the initiative on the Kuwait Municipality Law and Municipal Waste Management Regulations, emphasizing the need to apply the “polluter pays” principle by holding waste producers accountable for a portion of waste management costs.

The proposal aims to encourage waste segregation, boost recycling efforts, and enhance environmental sustainability. Revenues generated would be used to improve waste management systems, rehabilitate land, and support the local recycling industry.

Al-Farsi stressed the urgency of the measure in light of Kuwait’s growing environmental challenges, rapid urban expansion, and continued development.

She noted that enforcing accountability for both preventive and corrective actions is essential in line with Municipal Waste Management and Public Hygiene Regulations.