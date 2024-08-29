Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, reaffirmed on Wednesday the ongoing efforts to enforce labor market regulations through inspections and visits to worker gathering sites across various governorates.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Interior reported that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf chaired a meeting with the Public Authority for Manpower’s board of directors.

The meeting, attended by Acting Director General Marzouq Al-Otaibi and other board members, was part of continuous efforts to enhance and develop policies that serve the country’s various sectors.

The Minister commended the ongoing work by the Authority to improve labor market mechanisms and meet its needs, ensuring that the strategic goals of the state in human and economic development are achieved.

Additionally, the Minister was briefed on security campaigns targeting residency law violators and means to address these issues.

Kuwait, a small country in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its wealth and modernity. Its economy is heavily reliant on its vast oil reserves, which generate significant revenue for the government. Kuwait has invested heavily in infrastructure and social services, providing its citizens with a high standard of living. The country’s oil industry also attracts a large number of expatriates from around the world, who contribute to various sectors such as construction, finance, and healthcare.

Kuwait has numerous historical sites, including ancient forts, traditional souks, and Islamic mosques. Despite its rapid modernization, Kuwait has preserved its traditional values and customs. The country’s hospitality and welcoming atmosphere make it a popular destination for both tourists and expatriates.