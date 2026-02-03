Kuwait court jails dozens, including a senior official in  corruption case

Kuwait: A criminal court of Kuwait has issued severe sentences in a major corruption case involving the manipulation of commercial prize draws, convicting dozens of defendants and imposing lengthy prison terms and substantial fines.

The Criminal Court, chaired by Judge Nasser Al-Badr, sentenced 19 defendants, including the main accused, a senior employee at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and head of the Free Offers Department to 10 years in prison.

The court also imposed fines totaling three million Kuwaiti dinars on accused.

A further 28 defendants received four-year prison sentences, while 36 others were acquitted and had charges dismissed.

In its ruling, the court described the offences as exceptionally serious, stating that the primary defendant had abused his public office to manipulate commercial draws for personal financial gain.

Judges said the actions set a dangerous precedent that violated principles of fairness, justice, and equal opportunity.

The court warned that such practices undermine public trust, erode confidence in regulatory authorities, and damage the credibility of commercial transactions.

It added that the manipulation harmed legitimate participants and weakened confidence in official documentation, ultimately affecting Kuwait’s financial reputation internationally.

Emphasising the responsibility that comes with public office, the court said government positions are a trust, not a means for personal enrichment. Betraying that trust, it said, sends a “poisoned message” that rights can be obtained through deception rather than merit.

The Public Prosecution said the case, which involved 73 defendants in total, was not an isolated incident but an organised operation carried out through a coordinated network.

During earlier hearings, prosecutors revealed that the defendants exploited their official positions and gaps in oversight to secure unlawful financial benefits, which were then shared among members of the network.