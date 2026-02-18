Kuwait cracks down on shop and advertising violations

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Municipality announced that its Audit and Municipal Services Monitoring Department in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate conducted a field inspection campaign targeting commercial establishments to verify that they hold valid health and advertising licenses and are complying with regulations.

The decision aimed to take regulatory action against violators. Inspection teams toured areas where violations had been identified.

Yousef Al-Ajiman, Supervisor of Shops and Markets at the governorate’s Audit Department, said in a press statement that the campaign resulted in multiple citations for breaches of shop and advertising regulations, as well as for the unauthorised use of public spaces.

Officials noted that this is the fourth such campaign, and additional inspection visits will be carried out across all governorates in the coming weeks, according to a schedule prepared by municipal authorities.

The municipality stressed the importance of full compliance with commercial and advertising regulations and affirmed that it will continue to enforce penalties against violators without hesitation.

Earlier, Kuwait’s cabinet declared a two-day public holiday for government institutions to celebrate the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day.

Combined with the weekend, the decision grants most public sector employees a four-day holiday.

The announcement followed the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah.

According to the decision, work at all ministries, government agencies, public authorities, and public institutions will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday, February 25 and 26. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, March 1.

Authorities noted that entities with special operational requirements will determine their own holiday schedules to ensure the continuity of essential services and safeguard the public interest.

In a separate development, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior, through the General Directorate of Residency Affairs, announced comprehensive changes to residency procedures and fees impacting expatriates who have family ties to Kuwaiti citizens.

Under the updated system, spouses and children of expatriates will now be processed under Article 22 of the residency law and must comply fully with existing Ministry regulations and eligibility criteria.