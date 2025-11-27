Kuwait decides to verify public, private employees degrees

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has launched a comprehensive process to verify the academic degrees of all employees in both the public and private sectors, warning that penalties will be imposed on individuals found to have invalid or non-compliant credentials.

The Cabinet committee responsible for verifying academic certificates convened on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Al-Mousherji.

Al-Mousherji pressed for the swift completion of nationwide credential reviews to ensure the integrity of qualifications across all sectors.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal, brought together committee members and specialists overseeing the verification process.

In a statement, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs’ office said Al-Mousherji instructed the main committee and its subcommittees at the Civil Service Commission, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Public Authority of Manpower to finalize their assigned tasks without delay.

Al-Mousherji commended the committee’s ongoing efforts, particularly its follow-up with entities that have yet to submit complete employee data. He emphasized that full cooperation across government institutions and private companies is essential to meeting the committee’s mandate.

According to the statement, the committee has begun verifying the academic certificates of state employees in managerial and supervisory roles, with reviews of other employee categories currently underway.

It emphasized that appropriate penalties will be imposed on individuals found in violation of credential requirements.

The Cabinet had earlier directed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs to establish the committee-chaired by the Fatwa and Legislation Department and including several government agencies to authenticate the academic certificates of citizens and residents employed in both public and private sectors.