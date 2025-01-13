Three-day public holiday announced for Shab-e-Miraj

The Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission has announced a three-day public holiday to commemorate Isra Wal Miraj, also known as Shab-e-Miraj, from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1.

The holiday marks a significant event in Islamic tradition, honoring Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous journey and ascension.

Although Isra Wal Miraj falls on January 27, the Kuwaiti Cabinet has opted to observe the holiday on Thursday, allowing residents an extended weekend.

During this period, all government departments and public institutions will be closed, resuming operations on Sunday, February 2.

Essential services will arrange their holiday schedules accordingly to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to balancing the commemoration of religious occasions with practical considerations for the public.

Earlier, Kuwait authorities announced new rules for instituting evening work at some government offices beginning in January 2025, local media reported.

Kuwait’s national employment body, the Civil Service Commission, stated that the new system will go into effect on January 5 and provided details on how it will be implemented.

The employee’s period of work in the evening shift must not be less than seven months. To put it another way, unless the relevant agency gives its consent, such an employee is not allowed to return to the morning work shift before the end of this period.

Additionally, there is a six-hour limit on the number of times each month that employees may request permission to leave the office before the end of their shift.

Every government agency has the authority to decide on the evening working hours during the workdays, with four and a half hours being the real working hours. The evening shift cannot begin earlier than 3:30 p.m.