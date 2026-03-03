Kuwait denies attacks on high-rise buildings

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti government has officially denied reports circulating on social media claiming that high-rise and luxury residential towers in the southern part of the country were attacked.

The Ministry of Interior, through its Cybercrime Department, described the reports as false and baseless.

According to Arab Times Online, First Lieutenant Dhari Al-Awadhi said that fake information, including manipulated video clips, has been spreading online. He warned that such content could undermine national security and spread fear among the public, adding that the Cybercrime Department is closely monitoring the situation.

He urged the public not to rely on unverified social media claims and to wait for official updates from government sources.

The Cybercrime Department is tracking accounts responsible for spreading these rumours and has warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who publishes or promotes false news that threatens public order.

Officials emphasised that inaccurate videos and posts are being shared amid heightened regional tensions. However, they confirmed that there is no credible evidence of any attacks on residential buildings in Kuwait.

Authorities continue to urge the public to verify information through official channels and avoid contributing to panic by spreading unverified claims.

Al-Awadhi also called on social media users to act responsibly and help promote reassurance within the community. He added that the Cybercrime Department has begun tracking accounts involved in spreading such rumors and confirmed that inquiries can be made through the department’s official WhatsApp contact.