Iran War: Kuwait Denies Mubarak Al-Kabeer port incident

The Kuwait Ministry of Interior has rejected reports circulating on some media outlets and social media claiming that an incident occurred near Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait said the reports were inaccurate and clarified that the incident in question took place outside Kuwait’s territorial waters.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the location of the incident was at least 60 kilometres away from Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

The interior ministry urged the public and media organisations to verify information through official channels, emphasizing the importance of relying solely on statements issued by the country’s competent authorities.

Kuwait restores high-voltage lines hit by drone debris

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of Kuwait has repaired the high-voltage overhead power lines along the Sixth Ring Road, which were struck by drone shrapnel.

According to sources, the technical teams are continuing work on similar damage by drone shrapnel to high-voltage lines in the southern part of Kuwait, which were also taken out of service. They stressed that the national electricity grid remains stable.