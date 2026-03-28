Kuwait Zakat House Warns of Fake Snapchat Accounts

Kuwait Zakat House has denied having an official presence on Snapchat and issued a warning over fraudulent accounts impersonating the organization on social media platforms.

In a statement released on Saturday and shared by the Government Communication Center, the organisation said any links or contact numbers circulating outside its official channels are not affiliated with it.

Kuwait: All News and Updates

The charity urged the public to exercise caution, avoid interacting with or donating through suspicious accounts, and refrain from sharing unverified links, highlighting the risk of potential fraud.

The establishment of Zakat House of Kuwait in 1984 was to facilitate work on collecting and distributing Sadaqa and Zakat. It works on collecting and distributing Zakat and charities by the best, most efficient, and legally permissible ways that suit the rapid developments and the needs of society within Kuwait along with the Muslim countries abroad.