Kuwait: Domestic Workers Entitled to One-Month Indemnity for Each Year of Service

KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), through its Domestic Workers Recruitment Department, has launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating both employers and domestic workers about their rights and obligations under Kuwaiti labor laws.

The campaign, which is being promoted across the Authority’s social media platforms, seeks to ensure legal protection and mutual respect in domestic employment relationships.

According to the sources, the campaign highlights key legal provisions designed to safeguard both parties. One of the main points reminds employers that if a domestic worker leaves during the six-month guarantee period, they must contact the Domestic Workers Recruitment Department to secure their right to a refund.

PAM emphasized that all domestic workers must be employed under the standard recruitment contract approved by the Authority — an official document that clearly outlines rights, duties, and protections for both employers and employees.

The Authority further warned that no worker may be transferred to another employer without the department’s consent, particularly during the guarantee period, as unauthorized transfers lead to forfeiture of the guarantee.

If a domestic worker refuses to continue working, the individual should not be returned to the recruitment agency during the guarantee period.

Instead, employers are instructed to coordinate with the Domestic Workers Recruitment Department to determine the cause and arrange any legal transfer procedures.

The Authority reiterated that employers with complaints can submit them directly to the Domestic Workers Recruitment Regulation Department or by calling 24937600.

It also stated that domestic workers are entitled to own and use a mobile phone outside working hours, emphasizing the importance of respecting privacy and workplace etiquette in line with Article 5, Paragraph 9 of the standard tripartite employment contract.

PAM added that employers must obtain a payment receipt or a notarized contract showing the recruitment agency’s name and signature. Employers are strictly prohibited from requiring domestic workers to perform duties outside Kuwait without their consent and are responsible for repatriation costs upon contract completion.

The Authority reminded employers that under Article 23 of Law No. 68 of 2015, domestic workers are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity equal to one month’s salary for each year of service once the contract expires.

Monthly salary payments must also be properly documented through payment vouchers or bank transfers to guarantee transparency and compliance with the law.