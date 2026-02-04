Kuwait announces tougher driving licence tests

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, announced major changes to the country’s driving licence system at the National Forum for Transport and Smart Services, stating that Kuwait will end “easy licences” and tighten standards for all drivers.

Sheikh Fahad highlighted the importance of investment and employing Kuwaiti nationals. He said the government supports the private sector with labour subsidies and will set quotas for the employment of Kuwaitis.

He emphasised that public respect for the law has risen and that the Ministry of Interior is ready to support companies introducing new products in Kuwait.

Under the new system, driving licences will not be issued immediately. Applicants must complete mandatory training hours and pass comprehensive tests before qualifying.

Sheikh Fahad criticised the previous practice of issuing licences to applicants with only basic driving skills, saying it is “illogical” to grant licences based on simple parking ability.

He cited Abu Dhabi’s model, where 20 hours of training are required and additional hours are imposed for failures.

He also noted challenges with taxi drivers who do not speak Arabic, are unfamiliar with Kuwaiti roads, and struggle to communicate with customers.

The ministry will refer expatriates who commit serious traffic violations for deportation. Sheikh Fahad urged companies to set up driving schools in drivers’ home countries so they can be trained on Kuwaiti traffic laws before arrival.

New Driving Academies and Training

GTD Director General Brigadier General Omar Al-Sari said the General Traffic Department is working to establish four driving academies where individuals must train before obtaining licences. The programme will require 20 hours of training for residents of Kuwait and 40 hours for newcomers. Instruction will include road networks, traffic systems, laws, and regulations.

Proposed academies will be in Sabahiya, South Khaitan, Capital Governorate and Jahra, with trainers who speak trainees’ native languages to ensure clear communication and understanding of Kuwait’s traffic rules. The training and testing system will be overhauled to simulate real traffic conditions more accurately.

Assistant Director General for Educational Affairs Brigadier Khaled Al-Adwani said all General Traffic Department services are expected to become fully electronic this year and next. A tender for establishing the driving academies will be issued soon, with the aim of improving driving skills and road-safety standards.

The ministry is preparing to launch Uber and Careem applications that will allow citizens to register within two months, helping streamline transportation and traffic services.