Kuwait driving license rules changed, here’s what you need to know

KUWAIT: The Official Gazette of Kuwait, Alwatan, has released amendments to Clause 1 of Article 85 of Ministerial Resolution No. 1257 of 2025, revising the Executive Regulations of the Traffic Law.

These changes, effective immediately upon publication, introduce significant updates to Kuwait’s driving license framework.

Under the revised clause, a “Private License” now refers to a license for operating private vehicles with a capacity of up to seven passengers, transport vehicles with a load capacity not exceeding two tons, taxis, and ambulances.

The new regulations also establish updated validity periods for driving licenses based on residency status. Kuwaiti citizens and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will receive licenses valid for 15 years.

Expatriates (non-Kuwaitis) will have licenses valid for 5 years, while stateless individuals (Bedouins) will have licenses aligned with their card review period.

The acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior has been authorized to enforce these changes, which took effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette.

In a related development, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the cancellation of 68,584 driving licenses. Authorities have not disclosed specific reasons for these cancellations.

In a separate development, earlier Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior commenced a four-month temporary extension for revocations, letting individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenships were cancelled due to the “Outstanding Services” clause travel using their Kuwaiti passports and start the process of authorising their residency status.

The step has been taken on account of a comprehensive crackdown on fraudulent nationality claims.

According to the new rules issued on July 10, the individuals whose citizenship was acquired through dependency have to contact their countries’ embassies to get valid passports or authentic travel documents.

These documents are imperative to qualify for legal residency in Kuwait. Proof of starting this process is compulsory to maintain restricted access during the temporary extension period.

During this interim period, individuals will sustain the advantages from select rights such as employment, access to higher education, and housing.

However, those who gained citizenship through dependency are not entitled to rectify their status and will face legal consequences.