Kuwait launches new e-Visa platform for UAE, GCC expats, here’s how to apply

Expatriates residing in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now easily apply for an eVisa for Kuwait through the country’s new and improved online visa platform.

The revamped platform, (kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw), allows visitors to complete visa applications more efficiently and with fewer delays.

Eligible Professions for eVisa

Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain holding specific professional titles are eligible to apply for an eVisa or obtain a visa on arrival. Eligible professions include doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, judges, and businesspeople, among others.

Required Documents and Application Process

Applicants need a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a confirmed round-trip flight ticket. Additional documents may be necessary depending on the visa type. UAE residents must hold a valid Emirates ID with at least six months’ validity.

Applicants can visit the official website, select their visa type, and sign up for an account. After verifying their account, they can begin their application, upload necessary documents, review and confirm their details, and pay the visa fee online.

Kuwait eVisa Validity and Fees

The tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, with a maximum stay of up to 90 days from the date of entry. The approximate visa fee is 3 KWD (around Dh35.74).

Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival

Nationals from over 60 countries, including Andorra, Australia, and the UK, are eligible for visa-on-arrival entry into Kuwait.