Kuwait eases civil registration rules for newborns

Kuwaiti authorities have extended the deadline for registering newborns in the national Civil Information System to 120 days from the date of birth, offering significant relief to new parents.

The decision was announced by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who also chairs the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI).

The revised ministerial order replaces the previous, shorter registration period and allows parents four months to complete the process for children born inside Kuwait.

Officials said the move takes into account the practical difficulties families face during the early weeks following childbirth, aiming to reduce administrative pressure while ensuring accurate civil documentation.

Authorities clarified that registration timelines for other categories remain unchanged. Kuwaiti citizens returning to the country must complete registration within 30 days, while GCC nationals are required to do so within 30 days of arrival. Expatriates must register within 30 days of obtaining their residency permit.

The extension forms part of Kuwait’s broader efforts to modernise and streamline government services. Parents have been encouraged to use digital platforms, including the Sahel app, to monitor applications and ensure all required documents — such as attested marriage certificates and passports — are submitted within the new 120-day period.