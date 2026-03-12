Kuwait gives workers major relief amid Iran war

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) of Kuwait has said that employees stranded outside Kuwait due to the closure of airspace and the exceptional circumstances in the region will not be penalised for missing work, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In an official statement, the CSC said the period employees are unable to return will be treated as official working time until they are able to travel back to Kuwait.

It has contacted government agencies, public bodies, and institutions to address the situation of employees unable to return due to the exceptional circumstances in the region.

The exemption period will be determined by the direct supervisor or their next supervisor after the end of the employee’s authorized leave or holiday period, during which they were due to return.

Employees will be required to submit documents proving they were outside Kuwait during that period so it can be recorded as working time in the government’s automated systems, in line with official procedures.

Kuwait launches digital system for reporting worker absences

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has launched an online service allowing employers to report workers’ absence from duty via the As’hal portal, effective immediately, to simplify employer reporting and cut bureaucratic visits.