Kuwait extends deadline for illegal expats

Kuwait has extended the deadline for illegal expats in the country to either leave the country or update their status.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said the extension comes upon directives from First Deputy Prime Minister and Defence and Interior Minister Fahad Al Yousef.

A three-month visa “amnesty” was originally scheduled to end on Monday, June 17, but this has been pushed back to June 30.

“According to the directives of his excellency the first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al Sabah, the deadline for residency law violators has been extended to June 30, 2024.

“This comes timed with the official holiday of Eid Al Adha and due to the high turnout among the expatriate violators of the residency law who wish to leave the country or readjust their status,” the ministry said in a statement.

It means that foreigners in Kuwait without the correct residency documents can depart the country without being fined.