Kuwait introduces new fines under updated foreign residency rules 2026

K UWAIT: The Ministry of Interior (MIO) of Kuwait has commenced enforcing the new executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law No. 2249 of 2025, effective from December 23, setting out a detailed system of fines for residency and visa violations.

The regulations define violations for which reconciliation is permitted and set daily fines based on the type of residency, visa status, and duration of overstay or delay.

Fines for Failure to Obtain or Renew Residency

Under the new rules, foreigners who fail to obtain a residence permit within the legally required period will be fined two dinars per day during the first month, rising to four dinars per day thereafter. The maximum fine is capped at 1,200 dinars. Domestic workers and similar categories face a lower cap of 600 dinars.

Overstay Fines

Holders of all types of visit visas, transport vehicle drivers, and individuals entering Kuwait under emergency permits who overstay their authorised period will be fined 10 dinars per day, with a maximum penalty of 2,000 dinars.

For expats who overstay a temporary residence permit or departure notice, the fine starts at two dinars per day for the first month and increases to four dinars per day after that, with a maximum of 1,200 dinars.

Domestic workers are again subject to a lower ceiling of 600 dinars. The same penalties apply to those who fail to renew an expired residence permit or leave Kuwait as required.

Job Abandonment Cases

The explanatory memorandum of the law clarifies penalties related to job abandonment.

If a worker’s residence permit issued under Articles 17, 18, or 20 is cancelled due to abandonment and a new residence permit is later issued, the worker will be fined two dinars per day for the first month of delay, followed by four dinars per day, with a maximum fine of 1,200 dinars.

Expat Birth Registration Violations

In addition, the law introduces fines for failing to register the birth of a foreign child within the required period. A penalty of two dinars per day applies after the first month of delay, with a maximum fine of 2,000 dinars.

Separately, the Ministry of Interior confirmed restrictions on the length of time expatriates may remain outside Kuwait. Holders of residence permits under categories 17, 18 and 24 are not permitted to stay abroad for more than six consecutive months. Exemptions apply to children of Kuwaiti women, property owners and foreign investors.

Regarding domestic workers residing under Article 20, the permitted absence from Kuwait is limited to four months, unless the sponsor submits a formal leave request through the Residency Affairs Department or via the “Sahl” application.

Domestic workers under Article 20 may remain outside Kuwait for up to four months, unless an extended leave request is submitted through the Residency Affairs Department or the government’s “Sahl” application.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the implementation of the executive regulations is part of its ongoing efforts to regulate residency procedures, update relevant legislation, and enhance administrative oversight, in line with approved legal frameworks. The move aims to ensure compliance with residency laws and protect the public interest while improving the efficiency of the residency system.