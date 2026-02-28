Kuwait bans cash payments in private healthcare

Kuwait City: The Kuwait Ministry of Health issued a directive requiring all private healthcare providers — including hospitals, medical centres, clinics, dispensaries, laboratories, and home healthcare services — to stop accepting cash for service fees.

According to Arab Times Online, under the new rule, all charges must be collected via approved banking or electronic payment systems. Cash payments will no longer be permitted.

The move aims to strengthen financial governance, enhance transparency and oversight, and ensure that all healthcare transactions are properly recorded.

Authorities said the policy will help protect the rights of patients and providers and ensure compliance with billing regulations.

Licensed facilities are required to implement the changes immediately, updating their systems to handle electronic payments without disrupting services.

The Ministry will monitor compliance, and non-compliance could lead to legal consequences.

This step is part of a broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation and improve administrative efficiency in Kuwait’s healthcare sector.