Kuwait holds funeral prayers of two border security officers martyred on duty

A funeral procession for two border security officers who were martyred while carrying out their national duty was held in Kuwait.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Emad Al-Sharrah and Major Fahd Abdulaziz Al-Mujammad, both officers from the General Directorate of Land Border Security at the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait, were honoured at a solemn ceremony attended by a large gathering of Kuwaiti military leaders and citizens to pay their respects.

Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, led the mourners alongside Undersecretary Major General Abdul Wahab Al-Wahib and numerous security and military leaders.

Kuwait international airport attacked with drone, confirms defense ministry

Kuwait said Sunday that “hostile” drones targeted fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport in an attack on critical infrastructure.

Defense Ministry’s spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces dealt with a wave of hostile drones that breached the country’s airspace at dawn.

National oil company announced a “precautionary” cut to its crude production, as the country’s military said Sunday it had responded “to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country’s airspace”.