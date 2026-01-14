Kuwait: How to transfer from work visa to family visa

Kuwait City: The government of Kuwait allows residents to transfer sponsorship from Visa 18 (work visa) to Visa 22 (family visa), according to Arab Times Kuwait.

From document preparation to PACI clearance and final visa issuance, applicants must complete the process in a clearly defined sequence.

All required documents must be prepared through an authorised typing centre. Visit the Jawazat (Immigration Department) that corresponds to the applicant’s registered residential address.

Wifes Documents

Original passport and copy

Copy of current residency (Article 18)

Civil ID copy

Marriage certificate (attested by home country authorities, Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and the relevant embassy)

Passport-size photographs

Husband’s Documents (New Sponsor)

Original Civil ID and copy

Passport copy (first page and residency page)

Salary certificate from employer (recently issued, in Arabic)

Work permit copy (from Ashal or the Manpower Authority)

Tenancy contract (if requested and linked to the PACI address)

Company sponsor

No Objection Certificate (NOC) for visa transfer

Cancellation of work residency (Article 18)

PACI clearance confirming residency cancellation

Company mandate letter

Presence of the company mandoop (mandatory)

Visit the Immigration Department – Initial Verification

At the Immigration Department, officials will review the submitted documents. Once verified, the documents will be stamped and approved.

PACI Clearance and NOC

Next, the wife and her company mandoop must visit the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) on behalf of her employer.

At PACI, the company will obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) confirming that all company-related obligations and settlements have been cleared.

The wife’s work residency will then be officially cancelled and sealed through the PACI system. This step is handled entirely by the company mandoop.

Insurance and Dues Payment

After all documents are completed, medical insurance must be paid. Any outstanding fines or government dues, if applicable, must also be cleared.

Final Immigration Department Visit and Visa Issuance

Return to the Jawazat with all required documents, including proof of insurance and confirmation that all dues have been paid.

Once verification is complete, you will be asked to pay a fee of KD 20. The visa transfer is usually completed within 10 minutes, depending on the number of applicants.

Civil ID Update

After visa issuance, visit the PACI website to pay the Civil ID card fee. The wife’s Mobile ID status is typically updated within 30 minutes.