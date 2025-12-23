Kuwait implements new residency rules for expats from Dec 23

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has officially implemented new executive regulations for the residency of foreigners starting December 23, 2025, based on Ministerial Resolution No. 2249 of 2025.

Key points:

1. Visa Fees: All entry and visit visas are now subject to a standardized fee of KD 10 per month.

2. Residency Durations:

* Standard residency permits are valid for up to 5 years.

* Property owners and children of Kuwaiti women can obtain residency for up to 10 years.

* Foreign investors (approved by KDIPA) can obtain residency for up to 15 years.

3. Domestic Workers (Article 20):

* Domestic workers can remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of 4 months. If they exceed this period without an exit permit, their residency is cancelled.

* New visas for domestic workers will only be issued to those between ages 21 and 60.

4. Registration of Newborns:

* Parents must register newborns within 4 months of birth.

* Late registration fines are KD 2 per day for the first month and KD 4 per day thereafter.

5. Health Insurance:

* Residency and visa issuance are linked to health insurance.

* A health insurance fee of KD 100 has been set for several categories, including family visas.

* Residency duration cannot exceed the duration of the health insurance coverage.

6. Deportation:

Expats can be deported even with valid residency for:

* Lack of a visible source of income.

* Working for an employer other than the sponsor.

* Three criminal convictions within five years.

* Acts that harm the public interest, security, or morality.

The Ministry of Interior stated these rules aim to modernize the legal framework and improve administrative efficiency.