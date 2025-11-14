Kuwait implements new working hours for private schools

Kuwait has implemented a seven-hour workday for employees of private schools after the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) approved a revised mechanism aimed at improving workplace standards and strengthening stability within the country’s education sector.

The policy, endorsed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah, seeks to establish a more organised, efficient, and employee-centred operational system across private educational institutions.

PAM of Kuwait confirmed that the regulation mandates seven actual working hours per day, excluding breaks. The mechanism was proposed by the Private Schools Union of Kuwait (PSUK) and subsequently endorsed by PAM following an extensive review.

The evaluation highlighted that educational institutions operate differently from other sectors, requiring the continuous presence of both teaching and administrative staff to ensure smooth coordination and daily consistency.

The decision is grounded in Article 65 of Kuwait’s Labour Law, which outlines daily working hour requirements and ensures they do not fall below the legal minimum.

It also aligns with Paragraph (b) of Article 65 under Labour Law No. 6 of 2010, which permits consecutive working hours without a break for sectors that require uninterrupted operations, such as education.

According to PAM, the new system represents a major step toward enhancing efficiency, flexibility, and regulatory oversight within private schools.

The rule is also intended to safeguard employee rights, improve wellbeing, and elevate the overall quality of private-sector education.

The Authority added that this initiative supports the government’s broader efforts to modernise labour practices and strengthen Kuwait’s human capital across vital economic sectors.