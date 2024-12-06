Kuwait, India strengthen ties with new cooperation agreement

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conducted an important meeting in New Delhi during Al-Yahya’s official visit, which was his inaugural trip to India in his capacity as Kuwait’s Foreign Minister.

This visit also included a courtesy meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions between the two ministers culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of Foreign Ministers. The JCC is designed to bolster bilateral relations by coordinating joint working groups in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security, and culture.

Minister Al-Yahya extended greetings from Kuwait’s leadership and acknowledged the enduring friendship and strong partnership between the two countries. In response, Minister Jaishankar expressed India’s pride in these robust ties and underscored the collaborative efforts between the nations across multiple domains.

The leaders also assessed a broad spectrum of India-Kuwait relations, encompassing political, trade, investment, energy, food security, and cultural exchanges. They shared perspectives on significant regional and international matters, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Both ministers stressed the importance of collaborative diplomatic initiatives to address the ongoing escalation and to pursue a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Also read: Kuwait Ministry of Health reaffirms commitment to affordable drug pricing

In his meeting with Al-Yahya, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s support of the Indian expatriate community, which numbers over one million. Modi remarked on X, “India is dedicated to enhancing our deep-rooted and historical ties with Kuwait for the benefit of our people and the region.”

The MoU signifies the shared commitment of both nations to elevate their partnership, with the JCC acting as a framework to oversee and strengthen all facets of bilateral relations, including energy, health, and consular affairs.

This meeting is a continuation of a series of interactions between the two countries, reinforcing their dedication to peace, stability, and mutual prosperity both in the region and beyond.