Kuwait interior ministry urges all staff to submit academic certificates immediately

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has issued a directive requiring all its departments to submit employees’ academic qualification certificates to the Financial, Administrative and Maintenance Services Department without delay, Arab Times reported on Thursday, citing an official circular.

According to the directive, university degree holders must provide their degree certificates along with academic transcripts. Graduates of applied education programmes are also required to submit both their certificates and transcripts.

Employees holding foreign university degrees must furnish their degree certificates, academic transcripts and a recommendation letter, while high school graduates are required to submit only their diplomas.

The move aims to streamline administrative records and ensure compliance with qualification verification procedures across ministry staff.

Separately, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has announced the launch of a new “multiple-trip exit permit” as part of the government’s ongoing digital transformation of public services.

Under the new system, employers can issue exit permits covering multiple trips within a specified period, replacing the existing single-use permit requirement. PAM said the initiative is designed to reduce administrative repetition and save time for both employers and workers.

According to the authority, the service is electronically linked with the Ministry of Interior, enabling automatic data transmission once a permit is approved. Approved permits can also be printed at any time by employers and workers.

Applications can be submitted through the “Ashal portal” for companies and manpower services, or via the “Sahel Business/ Individuals” applications, and can choose between single-trip or multiple-trip permits, specifying the duration by entering start and end dates. The transaction number and application status are displayed instantly upon submission.