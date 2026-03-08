Kuwait international airport attacked with drone, confirms defense ministry

Kuwait said Sunday that “hostile” drones targeted fuel tanks at the Kuwait International Airport in an attack on critical infrastructure.

Defense Ministry’s spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces dealt with a wave of hostile drones that breached the country’s airspace at dawn.

Kuwait’s national oil company announced a “precautionary” cut to its crude production, as the country’s military said Sunday it had responded “to a wave of hostile drones that penetrated the country’s airspace”.

Fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, the military added.

It called the drone attack “a direct targeting of vital infrastructure”.

A separate statement said “some civilian facilities sustained material damage as a result of falling fragments and debris from interception operations”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qatar’s defence ministry said on Sunday that the country was targeted a day earlier by 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles fired from Iran, but most of them were intercepted and caused no casualties.

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry also reported intercepting and destroying 15 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace, including an attempted attack at the diplomatic quarter in the capital Riyadh.

The attacks came despite Iran’s president apologising to Gulf countries for earlier strikes. He had said they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory first.

But hours later, Iran’s judiciary chief said strikes would continue on sites in Gulf countries which were “at the disposal of the enemy”.