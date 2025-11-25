Kuwait introduces long-term residency permits for expatriates

Kuwait has expanded its residency framework to allow eligible expatriates to obtain long-term residence permits of up to 10 or 15 years, according to new executive regulations governing the stay of foreigners in the country, Al Qabas reported.

The reforms, issued under Article 7 of the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners, offer new flexibility for investors, property owners, and specific family categories.

The regulations were approved by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and define the duration and conditions under which ordinary residency permits may be granted.

Under the revised structure, standard residency permits may be issued for a maximum of five years. However, certain categories of expatriates may receive residency of up to ten years, provided they meet the criteria set by authorities.

Up to 15 years for investors

The longest residency period—up to 15 years—is designated for foreign investors who comply with the requirements of Law No. 116 of 2013 on foreign capital investment and meet additional conditions established by the Council of Ministers.

The move aims to encourage long-term economic participation and stability among high-value investors.

Other eligible categories

Extended residency permits may also be granted to:

• Children of Kuwaiti citizens

• Expatriates who own property in Kuwait

• Additional categories identified by the Minister of Interior through official decisions

Renewals and health insurance requirement

The regulations clarify that ordinary residency permits may be renewed upon application.

A valid health insurance certificate issued by the Ministry of Health in the name of the sponsored individual is mandatory for issuing, renewing, or transferring residency to a new employer or sponsor.

The residency duration cannot exceed the period covered by the insurance policy.

Kuwait’s updated residency framework aligns the length of stay with the purpose of residency, investment value, and adherence to health insurance requirements.

Officials say the reforms are designed to strengthen regulatory oversight while offering long-term stability to expatriates who contribute to Kuwait’s economy and society.