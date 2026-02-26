Kuwait introduces monthly allowance for unmarried women

Kuwait has introduced monthly allowance of Rs29,400 for unmarried women over 30 years as a step for direct financial support for reshaping the concept of economic security.

According to reports, the Ministry of Social Affairs Kuwait will provide eligible women with KD560 per month (approximately R29,400). The initiative is intended to offer social and financial support to unmarried women and enhance their overall quality of life.

The scheme will initially be introduced on a trial basis before any decision is made on permanent implementation. Charitable societies have been asked to assess applications under approved procedures and verify official documentation confirming the father’s death.

Recent figures from the Public Authority for Civil Information Kuwait indicate that nearly 40,000 Kuwaiti women over the age of 30 are unmarried. The development has prompted debate about shifting social patterns, with the government reaffirming its commitment to welfare measures while also exploring ways to encourage marriage.

One such measure is the state-backed marriage grant for Kuwaiti men marrying Kuwaiti women. The standard assistance totals KD6,000 (approximately R315,000). Of this, KD2,000 is a non-repayable government gift, while KD4,000 is provided as an interest-free social loan.

The loan is typically repaid in instalments of around KD50 per month, helping couples avoid significant debt at the start of married life in Kuwait.

Separate figures released by the Ministry of Justice in January highlight the pace of family life in the country. On average, a marriage is registered every 34 minutes, while a divorce occurs roughly every 75 minutes, reflecting evolving family dynamics and pressures on traditional structures.

The policy has sparked discussion on social media. One user described the move as a sign of genuine commitment to social welfare and support for women without family-based financial backing, expressing hope that similar initiatives could be adopted elsewhere.