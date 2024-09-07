Kuwait issues new guidelines for school cafeterias

KUWAIT: Kuwait authorities introduced a new policy for school cafeterias with the goal of encouraging healthy eating practices and lowering student obesity, local media reported.

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition introduced the initiative, covered by Ministerial Resolution highlights the Kuwait government’s commitment to guaranteeing a secure and nourishing learning environment in the country’s both public and private schools.

The new rule, according to Dr. Shaima Al-Astour, Deputy Director General of the Community Nutrition Altairs Sector, targets particular food types in order to meet the needs of children and adolescents for a healthy diet.

The new guidelines specify which meals are allowed and which are not in an effort to promote better health outcomes.

Foods that comply with healthy school nutrition guidelines are allowed under the regulation. These consist of choices that are reduced in sugar and salt and enhanced with vital minerals and vitamins.

