Kuwait issues warning over surge in scam calls

A sharp rise in suspicious international phone calls has been reported among citizens and residents in Kuwait, with authorities linking the activity to an organised global cyber fraud network.

Security officials in Kuwait revealed that many of these calls follow a distinctive pattern — the phone rings briefly before disconnecting — a tactic widely known as the Wangiri Scam, meaning “one ring and cut”.

Fraudsters are believed to use automated systems to place thousands of calls worldwide. When recipients return these missed calls, they are often redirected to premium-rate international numbers, resulting in significant per-minute charges that can accumulate without their awareness.

In certain cases, victims are deliberately kept on the line through pre-recorded messages or repeated call transfers to maximise billing. Other variations of the scam involve attempts to record the victim’s voice, which may later be exploited for fraudulent authorisations or financial transactions.

Kuwait authorities have also warned of follow-up text messages sent by scammers, often containing malicious links disguised as delivery notifications or account alerts. Engaging with these links can lead to mobile device compromise or the theft of sensitive personal information.

Although the calls may appear to originate from neighbouring countries, investigations suggest they are frequently routed through regions in Africa, Eastern Europe, and Pacific island states.

Safety Advice:

Residents in Kuwait are strongly advised to remain vigilant by avoiding unknown international calls, ignoring single-ring calls, and refraining from returning suspicious missed calls.

They are also urged not to click on links from unfamiliar numbers and to block any suspicious contacts immediately.

Officials stressed that even seemingly harmless calls may serve as the entry point to a wider, coordinated cybercrime operation.